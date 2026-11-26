The BBC is facing an investigation into allegations of institutional antisemitism, mistreatment of Jewish employees and improper interference in news coverage.

Lord John Mann, the British government's independent adviser on antisemitism, is expected to announce the investigation on Thursday, after employees at the broadcaster approached him and described a hostile work environment in which, they allege, Jews are required to justify their identity, The Times reported.

According to the report, Mann received testimony from Jewish BBC employees who said they were required to prove they were "good Jews" to fit into the workplace. He said some Jewish journalists had been forced to leave the broadcaster, while stories brought forward by other journalists had not been published.

The accounts Mann received led him to conclude that the problem extended beyond the news division. He said the concerns involved the broadcaster's organizational practices as a whole and its treatment of Jewish employees across its divisions.

In an interview with The Times, Mann described a situation in which employees were afraid to raise complaints internally about their treatment. He said the steps the BBC had taken so far had failed to bring about the necessary change, "It is institutional. And the things the BBC has done to try to sort it out have not worked."

He added that one of his main goals was to allow Jewish employees to make their voices heard, after what he said had been restrictions on their ability to speak freely. He said, "People do not feel safe raising the issue within the BBC. I want to give the Jewish voice within the corporation a platform."

Mann, a Labour Party member and former British MP, is expected to formally announce the investigation and deliver a speech at a synagogue in Manchester this evening. According to the report, his speech will address the testimony he has gathered from the broadcaster's employees and their feelings about their treatment at work.

Among other issues, Mann is expected to present employees' allegations that the BBC has an "institutional culture" that requires Jews "expected to justify their existence, their identity, how they define their Jewishnes."

Alongside his criticism, Mann stresses that he supports the BBC's existence as a public broadcaster. However, he said practices that limit Jewish employees' ability to express their views contradict the principles on which public broadcasting should be based.

According to the report, Mann is expected to describe the marginalization of Jewish employees' voices and perspectives as "antithesis of free speech or fair and honest broadcasting."

The investigation comes at a significant time for the British broadcaster, about a year before the renewal of its Royal Charter. Mann believes that thoroughly addressing the allegations is a basic condition for the broadcaster's continued operation, and that the steps taken so far are insufficient.

Mann has served as the British government's independent adviser on antisemitism since 2019. In that role, he has published several reports on antisemitism in British institutions and organizations, including a report published in July on antisemitism in the National Health Service.

The BBC has previously rejected allegations of institutional antisemitism at the broadcaster. In a response issued Wednesday, it stressed that it was determined to ensure its employees received support and were not subjected to discrimination.