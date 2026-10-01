Social media erupted over the way some of the world's leading media outlets initially covered the dramatic incident aboard a Flydubai flight to Israel - with critics arguing that descriptions such as a “brawl" or “altercation between pilots" failed to convey the potentially catastrophic nature of what happened.

The seriousness of the incident became increasingly clear as more details emerged. The Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was carrying 174 people when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and the aircraft went into a steep descent. Reuters reported that the plane plunged nearly 14,000 feet in just 30 seconds. Passengers and crew members then forced their way into the cockpit and subdued the co-pilot, allowing the aircraft to be stabilized and diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The Associated Press likewise reported that the co-pilot appeared to be attempting to crash the plane and that passengers intervened as the aircraft descended sharply. Israeli authorities scrambled fighter jets amid fears of a hijacking.

Yet some international coverage initially reduced the extraordinary sequence of events to a fight between two pilots.

The BBC initially described the incident as a “physical altercation between the pilots," before later reports incorporated details of the stabbing, the passengers' intervention and the apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft. The broadcaster also made an embarrassing on-air error when a presenter referred to Ben Gurion Airport as “Ben Gvir Airport."

The New York Times also came under criticism after describing the diversion as occurring “after a confrontation between the pilot and co-pilot." Critics on social media argued that the wording understated an incident in which one pilot was stabbed and the aircraft entered a potentially fatal descent.

Other major outlets similarly initially used cautious language. The Guardian, for example, referred to an “apparent brawl" while noting that Israeli officials were investigating whether the incident constituted an attempted terror attack.

The newspaper defended its approach, writing on X that its headlines and live coverage included the facts it could verify as they were confirmed, and that it would not publish speculation or unverified information. Its coverage was subsequently updated as additional details emerged.

Meanwhile, accounts from passengers who were aboard the aircraft underscored just how close the flight came to disaster. Passengers described the plane plunging toward the ground, people being thrown around the cabin and the desperate struggle to reach the cockpit. One passenger told Israeli media that his daughters were screaming, “We don’t want to die," as the aircraft nosedived.

The full motive behind the co-pilot's actions remains under investigation. But whatever the eventual determination, the sequence of events was far more serious than a simple “fight": a pilot was stabbed, a passenger aircraft carrying 174 people went into a dramatic descent, and passengers had to intervene to help regain control of the aircraft.