US President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States was on the verge of victory over Iran, while expressing doubts about the Islamic Republic's willingness to reach an agreement to end the war.

Speaking to American service members deployed overseas on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Trump indicated that the timing of the campaign's conclusion remained in his hands.

"The First Lady and I joined millions of Americans this holiday to pray for your safety and success, and you're going to continue that deployment. And we have victory at hand. It's going to be sort of whenever I want it to be, to be honest," Trump told the troops.

The President stressed that his administration was seeking to avoid further bloodshed by offering Tehran opportunities to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

"We're trying to be nice. We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I'm not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Some people question why. Are they crazy? Maybe they are," Trump stated.

The remarks came two days after Trump revealed in an Oval Office interview with The New York Post that American military operations against Iran were funded through January, while acknowledging that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could constrain his ability to pursue further military action.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want."

Asked whether the opportunity to launch additional strikes against Iran was narrowing, Trump responded: “I find it hard to believe that they take a win and make it into a loss because that’s what would happen - Yeah, but up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded."

During the same interview, Trump described Israel's objective of toppling the Iranian regime as “probably doable," but clarified that his administration's priority was eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat rather than pursuing regime change.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me," he said.

Trump had previously indicated in an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday that he was inclined to authorize another major military campaign against Iran after the beginning of 2027 if negotiations proved unsuccessful.

While confirming that indirect contacts with Tehran were ongoing, Trump described Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Tehran, meanwhile, has intensified its threats against Washington as the American naval blockade continues.

On Wednesday, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi claimed that mounting financial costs and exhaustion among American troops would eventually compel Washington to abandon the blockade and withdraw its forces from the region.

Mohebbi insisted that Iran's armed forces remained fully equipped and prepared for further confrontation, citing their capabilities over the preceding 15 to 16 months.

Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei separately threatened the security of oil exports from other countries in the region as a means of countering Washington's economic pressure.

A day earlier, Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei vowed to break the American blockade and respond forcefully to any additional military operations against Iran.

Rezaei dismissed the blockade as “delusional and futile," asserting that it would ultimately meet the same fate as what he characterized as Washington's failed military campaign.