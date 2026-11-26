Iranian officials issued fresh threats against the United States on Wednesday, claiming that Washington would eventually be compelled to lift its naval blockade of the Islamic Republic and warning that oil exports from neighboring countries could be disrupted.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi asserted that the financial burden of maintaining the blockade, combined with military fatigue, would ultimately lead to an American withdrawal from the region.

Mohebbi claimed that recent remarks by American military commanders reflected growing difficulties in sustaining the operation and diminishing effectiveness among US forces stationed in the region.

By contrast, he maintained that Iran's military remained fully prepared in terms of personnel morale, equipment and resources, citing its performance over the preceding 15 to 16 months.

The spokesman further claimed that Washington had initially anticipated securing Iran's surrender within days and would eventually discover that its blockade was similarly ineffective.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei suggested that Tehran should undermine the security of regional oil exports to counter American economic pressure, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“The way to break this blockade is that no one in the region should be able to export oil with a sense of security," Hajibabaei said.

The Iranian lawmaker claimed that the United States had turned to economic measures after determining that it could not achieve a military victory over Iran.

“They have launched an economic war and blockade against us, and we must break this blockade," he added.

The remarks were the latest in a series of increasingly aggressive statements by Iranian officials as Tehran faces mounting pressure from the naval blockade and Washington's economic campaign, "Operation Economic Outcast".

On Tuesday, Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei pledged that the Islamic Republic would overcome the blockade and retaliate forcefully against any renewed military action.

Rezaei characterized Washington's blockade policy as “delusional and futile," claiming it would prove as unsuccessful as the American military campaign.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also argued that international cooperation was undermining the effectiveness of sanctions and blockades.

“Countries will no longer stand by and watch; they are pushing back by expanding cooperation," Azizi wrote in response to a social media post featuring an Economist cover titled “Axis of Malice."

“A new world order is governing the globe, and in the wake of your failures, your role is smaller than ever," he added.

The Iranian threats come as US President Donald Trump weighs the resumption of major military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was inclined to authorize renewed military action after the beginning of 2027 if diplomatic negotiations failed to yield an agreement.

According to Yingst, Trump also warned that Iranian vessels attempting to breach the blockade would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

In an Oval Office interview with The New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said funding for military operations against Iran was available through the end of January, while acknowledging that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could subsequently restrict his military options.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want."

Asked whether time was running out for him to authorize additional strikes, Trump responded: “I find it hard to believe that they take a win and make it into a loss because that’s what would happen - Yeah, but up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded."