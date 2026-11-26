Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party announced Thursday morning that it was resuming coalition negotiations with Yair Golan’s Democrats party.

"The marathon discussions aimed at signing a coalition agreement will resume this morning," an official Yashar! statement read.

Earlier this week, Golan announced that he was breaking off contact and suspending talks.

Meanwhile, Channel 13's Michael Shemesh reported that Eisenkot formally informed Golan that his party would receive none of the four senior portfolios: foreign affairs, finance, defense, and justice.

Instead, Eisenkot’s associates explained that they were putting together an alternative "package of portfolios" for Golan and his party. There is now disagreement over whether the Democrats will receive the education portfolio, or have to settle for the Public Security Ministry and other ministries.

Also on Thursday morning, Channel 12 News' Amit Segal reported that Eisenkot aims to sign agreements with Naftali Bennett (Together) and Yair Golan before the start of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath, which begins on Friday at sundown), completing agreements covering 48 Knesset members.

Regarding United Torah Judaism, Segal said a decision was pending from Rabbi Mordechai Hirsch, considered the most right-wing figure in the party’s leadership.

According to media reports, Eisenkot’s bloc intends to reserve the health and housing portfolios for United Torah Judaism, although the positions would initially remain vacant until the Draft Law is passed. The bloc also hopes to reserve the religious services and interior portfolios for Shas to encourage it to join the government, the reports said.