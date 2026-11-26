(JNS) I’m not sure what shape and composition Israel’s next governing coalition will turn out to be, who will be full partners sharing in cabinet decisions, who could be partial partners supporting from the outside, who will be assigned to what ministry or even how many ministries there will be.

In fact, I do not hesitate to suggest that no one does, even those with the mandate to form that ruling coalition.

What is evident, though, is an uncertain Israeli “Joy in Mudville" moment.

The so-called “Change Bloc" led by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party (yes, the exclamation point is part of the official name, which means “straight" as in honest) is near-ecstatic that it might have succeeded in toppling Benjamin Netanyahu from the premiership.

However, that bloc is led by five politicians who achieved but 48 seats, and apparently, ever since the election campaign began, can agree on only one thing: that the other will not become the real leader. True, Eisenkot got the nod from them in recommending him to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form the coalition. Yet developments have, well, developed.

Naftali Bennett met with Netanyahu without informing his colleagues, even his political partner, Yair Lapid, with whom he ran on the B’Yachad list. (The Hebrew word b’yachad means “together," which obviously they are not.)

Some surmise that his former, but no longer, colleague, Matan Kahana’s election as Knesset speaker and the resulting reactions to the fact that it was only possible with the votes of the Arab Knesset members provided him with the intimation that he should explore other lines of advancement.

The fact that first Eisenkot and then Avigdor Liberman, head of the Russian-representative Yisrael Beyteinu party (whose name means “Israel Our Home"), refuted their campaign promises regarding the absolute requirement to force military enlistment on the Haredi population (a requirement which was shared by Bennett and Lapid) in the face of the election results has highlighted the emptiness of their “shirkers" electioneering.

Moreover, against the backdrop of their constant badgering the public that hypocrisy and broken promises were good reasons to reject Netanyahu, despite Machiavelli’s words that “those princes who have done great things have held good faith of little account," they realize that if they do fail at forming a government that will pass a Knesset confirmation vote then new elections might not provide them with any comfort and even less future representation.

But what if Eisenkot and Lapid and Bennett and Liberman and the party called HaDemokratim (“The Democrats") of Yair Golan (he of the 2017 “I identify Nazi processes in Israel" Holocaust Day of Remembrance remark) do convince some Haredi MKs who-together with the ready-and-waiting 19 MKs representing Arab parties of various nationalist, communist and Islamist nature (but not all Arab)-would push them over the required 61 seats?

Would that government be better-or worse-than the government they intend replacing?

True, a government that excludes Likud has turned into a mesmerizing lure.

Even if agreement could potentially be reached whereby Netanyahu is denied any seat at the cabinet table, that will not happen. Netanyahu has shown no signs of retiring. His trial seems to show he was damned by the media, and the urgency of facing Iran, coupled with the overly high expectations of a new “Change Bloc" government, will more than possibly trip it up.

Together with high expectations-driven by a near-hate of Netanyahu and the nationalist right-is the inexperience of the incoming crew of ministers. True, when the Likud first took over the reins of government in 1977, it, too, was inexperienced. And it showed, especially in the field of finance and the economy.

A planned government will be supported not only by Arab MKs, but by the Islamist, radical and identifying-with-the-cause-of-Palestine politicians. The major problem with the Arab parties is not their ethnicity or religion. The antagonism they receive is not of a racist nature. It is that the Arab parties that were needed to support Kahana’sappointment as Knesset speaker do not want to be part of the Israel project.

Almost all walked out during the playing of “Hatikvah," Israel’s national anthem. Ahmad Tibi, Arafat’s former adviser on Israel affairs (talk about being a turncoat), displayed how he exploited the rules of the plenum to quash freedom of speech by MKs when he disallowed the term “terror supporters" and had MKS removed from the room. These MKs cannot call Hamas a terrorist group, and yet they will be privy to deep security information?

Over the years, their statements have been pushing the boundaries of sedition, not to mention near-non-identity with a Basic Law’s obligation to recognize a Jewish state-that “The Land of Israel is the historical homeland of the Jewish People."

One last, but unfortunate, item is how an Israeli leader might be perceived.

If he becomes prime minister, Eisenkot could face a perception, perhaps unfair, that views him as appearing to be a leader with poor English skills and not very astute, as well as overly dependent on his speechwriter, Ronen Menalis, who has already been authoring some very divisive remarks for his boss (although many see him as Eisenkot’s “boss").

I’m not even sure these are the worst of the possibilities that could emerge.

What we know is time is running out on the mandate Herzog awarded Eisenkot. And that time, of course, will tell.

Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.