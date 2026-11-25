Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman have agreed that Liberman's party will receive the defense, justice and immigrant absorption portfolios in the government taking shape, Channel 13 News reported Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot told his partners that he intends to form a small cabinet, with each party allocated only three to four portfolios.

The decision has prompted dissatisfaction among Knesset members in the anti-Netanyahu bloc amid a struggle over the allocation of posts and a crisis in talks with the Democrats party.

Liberman, the first to reach a coalition agreement with Eisenkot, secured senior portfolios for his party. Bennett, whose talks have yet to produce a similar agreement, is expected to have to compromise on the allocation of posts. Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who also sought to reach understandings earlier, could be affected by the decision to limit the number of ministers.

Alongside the discussions over portfolios, new details have emerged about the crisis between Eisenkot and Democrats leader Yair Golan. The dispute centers on a clause concerning how changes to the judicial system would be advanced.

According to the clause revealed in the report, "An external committee will be established with the coalition factions and a representative of the opposition". The proposed understandings also stipulate, "All agreements on matters of religion and state will be subject to an agreement with the Haredi parties".

These clauses add to the dispute over the allocation of portfolios, with Yashar making clear that it does not intend to give the Democrats the justice and education portfolios.