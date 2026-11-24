The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, announced on Tuesday evening that it was suspending coalition negotiations with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, citing progress in talks on forming a unity government with Likud.

Almost simultaneously, Yashar announced that Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman had met and agreed to sign a coalition agreement between their parties.

The Democrats said in a statement, "Against the backdrop of progress in talks on forming a unity government with Netanyahu, agreements with Likud on establishing a consensus committee on the regime coup, and the simultaneous deadlock in negotiations to form a government of change, the Democrats party announces that it is suspending talks with the Yashar party".

Shortly afterward, Yashar issued its own statement saying that Eisenkot and Liberman had met that evening and agreed to sign a coalition agreement.

The announcement comes as Eisenkot continues to pursue several negotiating tracks simultaneously, holding talks with Likud as well as opposition parties and the haredi factions.

In the unity government talks, Likud and Yashar have already reached agreements on specific issues concerning the judiciary and the rules governing a prime minister's incapacity to serve. However, the dispute over the order of a rotation in the premiership remains unresolved.

The two parties' negotiating teams are expected to meet for a third time tomorrow. Issues that may arise include the order of the rotation, the composition of the coalition and the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.

Meanwhile, on the haredi negotiating track, Rabbis Landau and Hirsch are expected to support direct talks with Eisenkot, according to a Channel 12 News report. Leaders of the parties in the opposition bloc have been briefed on progress in the talks with the haredi parties, but reports indicate that they have not yet been given all the details.