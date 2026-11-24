Political commentator Amit Segal criticized reports of talks between the opposition bloc and the haredi parties on Channel 12 News on Tuesday evening, arguing that potential cooperation between them contradicted election pledges on drafting haredi men into the military.

Segal said, "We weren't the ones who forced Eisenkot, Lapid, Liberman and Bennett to commit to a government without the haredi parties".

He said television commentators had repeatedly warned opposition leaders about the difficulty of reconciling their various commitments, but the leaders had presented drafting haredi men as a principle on which they would not compromise.

Segal recalled, "We sat in the studios and told them, you won't be able to reconcile all these promises, and they said, for us, drafting the haredim is not an election promise; it is an article of faith, because soldiers are dying because of draft evasion".

Segal then addressed the possibility of a government bringing together opposition parties, haredi parties and Ra'am.

He said, "If this whole grand 'rendezvous' ends with a government of the coalition of those who serve, comprising United Torah Judaism and Ra'am, and a minority government at that, it really will be the biggest flip-flop in history, and thank God, there is history".

Segal also criticized the way the political talks were being covered in television studios.

He said sarcastically, "I watch the studios and follow the realpolitik in amazement", adding, "I hope the calming winds in the studio and the moderate rhetoric stay with us for many years to come, no matter who breaks election promises".

Alongside a video he posted after the broadcast, Segal wrote, "The biggest election promise in the country's history is being shattered. Where is the outrage?"