Strategic adviser Eitan Zeliger, a co-owner of the Zeliger-Shomron Communications firm, believes the political system faces only two practical options: forming a unity government or holding another election.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, he argues that a minority government relying on support from the Arab parties is not viable. He also criticizes the leaders of the Eisenkot bloc, saying they are struggling to acknowledge the election results and prepare their voters for political compromise.

He says the political deadlock stems largely from the gap between the election results and how the two camps interpret them. While Netanyahu has accepted that he lacks a majority to form a government, Zeliger argues that the leaders of the change bloc are still struggling to accept that they, too, lack such a majority.

He says, "The day after the election, the change bloc was in mourning; it thought it had lost. Two days after the election, Netanyahu realized he had not won. From that moment, the change bloc thought it had won".

In his assessment, that perception is now making progress toward a unity government difficult. Zeliger places responsibility primarily on Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid, and to some extent on Avigdor Liberman, saying they failed to explain to their supporters that the political reality requires compromises.

He explains, "The leaders of the change bloc, apart from Bennett, told their camp that it was possible to form a government". He says that once voters were led to expect a government without Netanyahu, any other outcome came to be seen as a failure, adding, "Eisenkot and Yair Lapid bear responsibility here, and perhaps Liberman does too, to some extent, for not explaining to their camp that there was no victory".

Zeliger also points to differences in public and media discourse between the camps. He argues that prominent voices on the right began calling for a unity government after realizing they lacked a majority, while influencers and media figures identified with the Eisenkot bloc continue to oppose such a move.

He describes Naftali Bennett as the notable exception among the bloc's leaders, saying, "He is the only one who dares to talk about unity, not as a first choice, but as a solution to the current situation". He believes that Bennett's lack of a stable, clearly defined voter base makes it easier for him to take a position opposed by large parts of the change bloc.

The other option at the center of the political debate is forming a minority government supported by the Arab parties. Zeliger rules it out as impractical, primarily because of the differences over diplomatic and security policy among the parties that might support it.

He says that even if such a move is legally possible, it would struggle to withstand Israel's security realities, explaining, "As long as an Arab party provides the government's 61st vote, it will be impossible to run the country. Anyone who does not call Hamas a terrorist organization will not raise their hand in support of a government that has to bomb Gaza".

Zeliger also doubts that such a government would survive for long politically. He argues that the main common denominator among the parties in the change bloc is the desire to replace Netanyahu, rather than broad agreement on diplomatic and security issues, saying, "What is their motivation? Why would Ahmad Tibi sit with Elisaf Peretz? They have nothing in common", referring to the ideological differences between political figures from different camps.

He emphasizes, "The moment Netanyahu leaves the Prime Minister's Office, the main bond holding such a government together disappears, and then the only question is how much longer it can last".

Zeliger compares this scenario to the previous change government, which he says failed to endure. By contrast, he points to the ability of Netanyahu's most recent government to survive despite sharp internal disagreements.

He attributes this to two factors: Netanyahu's political skills, which he says enabled him to hold the coalition together even under difficult conditions, and a shared ideological foundation among its partners.

Asked whether a unity government could survive the differences among its partners, Zeliger acknowledges that he has no definite answer. However, he recalls the unity governments formed by Yitzhak Shamir and Shimon Peres despite the deep rivalry between Likud and the Alignment, saying, "The hatred between Likud and the Alignment, or between Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Shamir, was even greater than that between Netanyahu and Eisenkot, and they managed to last several years".

For a unity government to succeed, however, he believes the public and the media must also act responsibly. In his view, Netanyahu must be required to honor his commitments, while the leaders of the change bloc should be expected not to turn every disagreement into a coalition crisis.

He says, "Do not let Netanyahu break promises again, as he did last time, and do not let the other bloc keep provoking the government". Zeliger believes a more detailed coalition agreement, creating mutual dependence among the partners, could improve a unity government's chances of lasting.