Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday called for an end to the prolonged stalemate between Tehran and Washington, saying Iran could not indefinitely remain in a state of "neither war nor peace."

According to Iranian media, Ghalibaf revealed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had indicated several weeks ago that the existing circumstances were unsustainable and that a solution must be found.

"The question now is: How, by whom, and through what actions should this situation be resolved?" Ghalibaf said.

Diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran have yet to yield a breakthrough following the outbreak of hostilities in February.

Iran has conditioned further negotiations on Washington ending its military pressure, removing the naval blockade and easing economic sanctions. Significant disagreements remain between the two countries over the conditions for ending the conflict.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signaled that renewed military action remains a possibility if diplomacy fails.

In comments to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was leaning toward launching another major military campaign against Iran after the start of 2027 unless an agreement is reached.

While confirming that indirect talks with Tehran were continuing, Trump voiced dissatisfaction with the Iranian negotiating team's conduct.

He characterized Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Trump also warned Tehran against attempting to break the American naval blockade, following reports in Iranian state media suggesting that such a move was being considered.

According to Yingst, Trump expressed hope that Iranian ships would challenge the blockade, saying they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

The President indicated that US forces would fire on vessels attempting to breach the blockade.

Last Thursday, Trump said he was in no hurry to determine his next course of action regarding Iran and would evaluate the situation after the new year begins.

Ghalibaf, a key figure in Tehran's negotiations with Washington, has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the continuing impasse.

Speaking in an interview earlier this month, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said Tehran sought to emerge from the "no war, no peace" situation but insisted that Washington must address Iran's demands for an agreement.