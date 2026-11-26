The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced in a joint statement early Thursday morning that they had targeted a senior terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Further details on the strike will be released later.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that the strike targeted a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. A Palestinian Arab source told Al Jazeera that at least two people were killed in the Israeli strike.

The strike came a day after the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that they had eliminated terrorist Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, who headed Hamas’ Internal Security Apparatus in the northern Gaza Strip.

The confirmation came after the Hamas-run Interior Ministry announced Abu al-Aouf's death in an Israeli strike and claimed that his wife and two daughters had also been killed.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Abu al-Aouf was a significant figure within the terrorist organization and served as a key source of expertise in efforts to restrict the IDF’s counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip.

His elimination came a day after the IDF confirmed the elimination of terrorist Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, who served as head of the Hamas terrorist organization’s Internal Security Apparatus.

Abu Nahal held a number of senior positions in the apparatus, including deputy head and head of its Northern District.

Approximately two months ago, he assumed the role of head of the Internal Security Apparatus after the IDF and Shin apprehended his predecessor. Abu Nahal was a senior figure with a long tenure in the terrorist organization and possessed extensive institutional knowledge, and his death deals a strong blow to Hamas.