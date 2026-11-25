Hamas’s Interior Ministry in Gaza confirmed that Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, its internal security chief for the northern Gaza district, was killed early Wednesday morning.

According to the terror group, al-Ouf was killed when the IAF carried out a targeted strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

The Hamas statement also claimed that his wife and two daughters were killed alongside him in the strike.

On Tuesday, the IDF confirmed the elimination of terrorist Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, who served as head of the Hamas terrorist organization’s Internal Security Apparatus.

Abu Nahal held a number of senior positions in the apparatus, including deputy head and head of its Northern District.

Approximately two months ago, he assumed the role of head of the Internal Security Apparatus after the IDF and Shin apprehended his predecessor. Abu Nahal was a senior figure with a long tenure in the terrorist organization and possessed extensive institutional knowledge, and his death deals a strong blow to Hamas.