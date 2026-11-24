תערוכה באו"ם מעוררת זעם בישראל

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sharply criticized a new exhibition installed in the organization's corridors at the initiative of the Palestinian delegation, with UN cooperation and funding.

He said the exhibition, titled "Don’t Look Away," presents a one-sided picture of the war in the Gaza Strip, without addressing the October 7 massacre, Hamas's role in triggering the war or its use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

The exhibition includes photographs from the Gaza Strip and figures relating to the war. Israeli officials stress that the information presented lacks essential context and that its claims are portrayed as established facts without acknowledging the circumstances that led to the war.

The criticism centers on the use of figures from the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry in Gaza. Israeli diplomatic officials stress, "The figures do not distinguish between terrorists and uninvolved civilians, and presenting them in the exhibition without that distinction creates a misleading picture of the number of casualties in the war."

Israeli officials also criticize the exhibition's claims about famine in the Gaza Strip, saying they have already been refuted by the UN's own reports. The criticism also focuses on the organization's decision to help fund the exhibition and provide space for it in its corridors.

Ambassador Danon criticized the UN's involvement in the project, saying the organization was sponsoring a distorted account of events. He said, "The UN has reached a new moral low by sponsoring and funding an exhibition that presents a distorted narrative of the war in Gaza without a word about the October 7 massacre and without any mention of Hamas."

Danon specifically addressed the way figures from Gaza's Health Ministry are presented. The ambassador said, "Adopting the false figures of Hamas's 'Health Ministry' and presenting them as facts in the UN building crosses a red line." He added, "We expect the new secretary-general, who will be elected soon, to put an end to the blatant Palestinian propaganda in the organization's corridors."