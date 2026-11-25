Stacks of UNICEF humanitarian aid boxes were found at the site where Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, Hamas’ internal security chief in northern Gaza, was killed, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya revealed on Wednesday.

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced earlier in the day that they had killed Abu al-Aouf in an overnight airstrike in northern Gaza. The strike came one day after Israeli forces killed his commander, Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, who headed Hamas’ internal security apparatus across the Gaza Strip.

Waweya said Abu al-Aouf was among the Hamas officials responsible for suppressing, torturing, and executing Gaza residents who opposed the group’s rule. “Why does humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip end up in the hands of terrorists who abuse and kill their own people?" she asked.

According to the joint announcement, Abu al-Aouf helped Hamas counter IDF operations in Gaza. The IDF and Shin Bet said he had worked to advance attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and to rebuild the capabilities of terrorist groups in Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire. They said the IDF used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to reduce the risk to civilians during the strike.

This is far from the first report of humanitarian aid or aid bags in Hamas’ possession. In March 2025, former hostage Eli Sharabi told the UN Security Council, “I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel." Sharabi said his captors ate food from the shipments in front of the hostages and gave them none.

In June 2024, Kan journalist Haim Goldich, then serving in Gaza, filmed food he and fellow soldiers found in a house in the Zaytun neighborhood. Goldich said the aid box had been funded by Qatar and a Jordanian aid organization and had reached Hamas terrorists.

The IDF has also reported finding weapons in UNRWA aid bags. In April 2025, it said troops found a Hamas weapons cache inside the bags in Rafah. In February 2024, the IDF said soldiers searching a Hamas fighting compound in western Khan Yunis found mortar rounds and cartridges inside UNRWA bags.