Israel's First Lady, Michal Herzog, on Wednesday released a statement for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, I visited the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel," she began. "I was deeply moved by the courage of survivors of gender-based violence, and inspired by the wonderful teams of women helping them heal. Every woman who has suffered violence deserves to be heard, believed, and helped."

Herzog added, "Three years after October 7th, we will not forget the sexual violence Hamas terrorists committed, deliberately and systematically, against women on that day."

"The Association’s own teams worked tirelessly to document these crimes and help the victims. Our hearts continue to ache as former hostages - including young women and girls - bravely share what they endured in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"We also cannot forget the deafening silence in the face of Hamas’s crimes from certain global organizations and officials, for whom violence against Israeli women simply did not seem to count. This remains a moral stain on the international community.

"On this important day, let us recommit to ending violence against women in all its forms, in every society."