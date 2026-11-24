The IDF and Shin Bet announced on Tuesday afternoon that they struck a senior terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization.

The target of the Israeli strike in western Gaza City was Naim Abu Nahal, the head of Hamas's internal security mechanism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF had eliminated Abu Nahal.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz praised the IDF and Shin Bet for implementing the government's offensive policy, stressing: "No terrorist will escape the long arm of the State of Israel."

Abu Nahal was appointed to lead the Hamas internal security apparatus after his predecessor was captured by Israeli security forces three months ago. Over the years, Abu Nahal has also faced serious allegations from Fatah members, who accuse him of targeting Hamas's political opponents. According to Fatah members, Abu Nahal was involved in the arrest, torture, and killing of young people and political prisoners.