Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Wednesday evening to the judges in his trial telling the attorney general that she must reconsider the charges in Cases 4000 and 2000.

He said, "I said ten years ago-there will be nothing because there was nothing. It took ten years for the truth to be revealed for all to see. Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my wife and my sons. Of absurd investigations and character assassination, of severe incitement that wounds the soul. Who will give us back those years?"

He added, "These absurd cases were fabricated to manipulate public opinion and ostracize me. This tore the nation apart and condemned it to repeated elections because of the false accusations against me".

Netanyahu charged, "On this very day, as the cases finally fall apart, my opponents are advancing a bill that would allow a prime minister to be disqualified because of an indictment. This is a tool for political elimination. Do you know where they do this? In Iran".

The prime minister called for his trial to end immediately. "This trial must end immediately, and with it the hatred, incitement, and division must end. The boycotts must end now. My hand is extended for unity and reconciliation. We have seen the dangers the country faces. We must unite to secure Israel's future".