סמוטריץ' על ההתפתחות במשפט נתניהו: "רעידת אדמה"

Religious Zionism party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sharply criticized developments in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on Wednesday, after the judges highlighted significant difficulties with the charges against him.

"The drama unfolding right now in Netanyahu's trial is an earthquake measuring 4,000 on the Richter scale," Smotrich said. "The judges are proving what we have been saying for 10 years: There is nothing because there was nothing. Not in Case 4000 and not in Case 2000."

Smotrich went on to criticize the conduct of law enforcement authorities over the years and the trial's repercussions for Israel, saying, "Ten years of persecuting a sitting prime minister, 10 years of an entire country in a frenzy, hatred, boycotts, repeated elections, instability, a prime minister who has to manage a war while defending himself in a trial over absolutely nothing."

Smotrich also thanked the prime minister for his conduct throughout the legal proceedings, saying, "First and foremost, I thank Netanyahu for standing firm throughout all these years, primarily to bring the truth to light, to expose the rot and corruption that must be addressed in Israel's judicial system."

Concluding his remarks, Smotrich demanded that those he claimed were responsible for the proceedings against the prime minister be held accountable, saying, "The cases against Netanyahu will be closed. But there can be no closing of Netanyahu's cases without opening cases against those who fabricated them, and without everyone involved being held accountable for the disaster and damage they have caused the State of Israel throughout all these years. We are determined to reform this system."

Smotrich's remarks followed an unusual hearing at the Jerusalem District Court attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

During the hearing, the judges pointed to significant difficulties in Case 4000, referring, among other things, to the testimony of state witness Shlomo Filber, changes in his account and objective data that do not align with it.

The judges also questioned whether an unusual degree of responsiveness by the Walla news website had been proven, and whether Netanyahu had been aware of it at the time. The judges stated, "Regarding this charge, we assess that the chances of conviction are low enough to warrant reconsideration," and suggested that the prosecution consider dropping the first charge.

Regarding Case 2000, which concerns conversations between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes, the judges expressed doubt as to whether the acts described in the indictment constitute a criminal offense. However, they proposed allowing the state to present a structured argument before a decision is made on whether to continue the proceedings.

As for Case 1000, which concerns gifts Netanyahu received from businesspeople, the judges noted that most of the evidence had already been presented to them, subject to a request to take testimony abroad. They called for a way to bring the proceedings to a conclusion and a ruling.

In response, the attorney general said the prosecution would review the judges' comments. Baharav-Miara said, "There are two ways to conclude the case: either a verdict or an agreement that reflects the nature of the acts and offenses. We will review the points Your Honors have raised. We are prepared for either of these two ways of concluding the case."