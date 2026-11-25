MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) believes Netanyahu's trial can be brought to an end without a plea bargain or a verdict by withdrawing the indictment with both sides' consent.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva following Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's appearance before the panel of judges, Gotliv outlined the legal framework she believes could allow the proceedings to end and sharply criticized the prosecution's conduct.

Gotliv sought to distinguish between a plea bargain and the understandings she said the judges had urged the parties to reach. She cited Section 94(b) of the Criminal Procedure Law, which addresses the cancellation of charges with the consent of the prosecutor and the defendant. She said, "They did not call for a deal. They called for understandings", explaining that the indictment could be canceled by agreement without this constituting an acquittal. In her assessment, Netanyahu might also agree to such a move.

Gotliv criticized Baharav-Miara's response to the judges' remarks and her comments on the possibility of a plea bargain. She said, "The attorney general arrives, supposedly the spearhead of the criminal prosecution system, and she comes with a note. She cannot say two lines without reading them", adding, "Did anyone ask for a plea bargain? Withdraw the indictment, do your prosecutors a favor".

According to Gotliv, the unusual summons for the attorney general to appear was intended in part to bring the difficulties raised by the judges during the trial to the public's attention. Gotliv claimed that significant portions of the testimony and courtroom proceedings have not received sufficient coverage in major media outlets, and that messages conveyed to the prosecutors handling the case had not led to a change in the prosecution's position.

Gotliv said, "They brought her to court so that it would be covered. They brought her to court so the public would understand what is missing from this case and what happened in this case". In her understanding, the judges made clear to the attorney general the substantive difficulties with the bribery charge in Case 4000 and the doubt over whether an offense had been committed in Case 2000, while they had yet to reach a conclusion regarding the third case.

Gotliv went on to question Baharav-Miara's familiarity with the details of the trial and with criminal law. She recalled the judges' earlier decision not to allow the indictment to be amended regarding the date of the meeting between Shlomo Filber and Netanyahu, as well as the attorney general's response at the time. She alleged that Baharav-Miara's remarks at the current hearing had also been drafted for her by others.

Gotliv linked her criticism of the handling of Netanyahu's trial to the possibility that she herself could be indicted. She said criminal proceedings are used to intimidate public figures, but that she does not intend to change her conduct as a result. She said, "I cannot be intimidated because I fear God. I know what I did".

Gotliv also directed criticism at members of the national camp, who she claimed do not stand firmly enough by their principles. Referring to talks on forming the government, she urged them not to abandon their values, saying, "The right always bows its head, always puts the state first. Have you lost your minds? What are you doing? Have enough courage, people on the right".

Gotliv stressed that her continued focus on Netanyahu's trial stems not from personal loyalty to the prime minister, but from her worldview and her opposition to what she describes as legal persecution of the right. She said, "I am not a Bibi loyalist; I am very much a person of the right", and claimed that the indictment against Netanyahu was filed with the intention of influencing the election results.

Following testimony by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Gotliv leveled serious accusations against the prosecutors involved in Netanyahu's cases, accusing them of obstruction of justice and breach of trust. She also referred to her ambition to serve as justice minister in the future and made clear that she intends to continue scrutinizing the prosecution's conduct, saying, "I will not rest until the last of the persecutors is held to account".