מי ישלם את המחיר על התיק הפיקטיבי נגד נתניהו

Political commentator Amit Segal published a video on Wednesday titled Ten Years of Abusing the Country, sharply criticizing the State Attorney's Office and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara following unusual remarks by the judges in Netanyahu's trial.

"The attorney general knew very well why she was avoiding coming to court," Segal began.

He said, "The judges today-not a lenient panel-are telling her in plain Hebrew: Don't bother us with Case 4000 and don't waste time on Case 2000, because you will not get a conviction for bribery, fraud or breach of trust in the Walla and Bezeq case, nor over the conversations with Noni Mozes-where they say it is not at all clear what the offense is."

Segal added that "even in Case 1000, it is still far, very far from being decided."

Segal then addressed the many years of legal proceedings against Netanyahu, arguing that the outcome did not justify the price the country had paid.

"So what are we left with? We set out more than 11 years ago with a series of investigations, charges, inquiries and hair-raising counts, and we are left with almost nothing at all," he said.

Segal continued with a series of questions about the affair's consequences for Israel's political system, "Who will give the country back its lost years? Who will give it back the mountains of headlines? The political crisis? The constitutional chaos? Who will give it back five election campaigns caused to a large extent by the indictment against Netanyahu? Who?"

At the end of the video, Segal directed personal criticism at senior legal officials involved in the proceedings against Netanyahu over the years. He asked, "Shai Nitzan from the National Library? Avichai Mandelblit, who is already a retiree?"

He then addressed the attorney general, "And perhaps Gali Baharav-Miara will finally do what is expected of her, stop acting as the leader of the opposition and drop these indictments once and for all before she also gets hit in the face with an acquittal. That would be the least she could do," Segal concluded.

At a hearing at the Jerusalem District Court, the judges pointed to evidentiary and legal difficulties in Case 4000, assessed the chances of a conviction as low and suggested that the prosecution consider dropping the charge. Regarding Case 2000, they expressed doubt as to whether the acts described in the indictment constituted an offense and proposed hearing further arguments from both sides.

As for Case 1000, the judges called for a way to bring the proceedings to a conclusion and a ruling, stressing that this was a preliminary assessment rather than a verdict.