Rabbi Dov Lando, leader of the Lithuanian stream of the haredi community, called for donations to a fundraising campaign in Los Angeles to support yeshivas and kollels in Israel, asserting that the country's residents are protected from their enemies solely through Torah study.

His remarks came in a recorded message played at a gathering of the Olam HaTorah Fund in the United States, which raises money for Torah institutions in Israel following budget cuts.

Rabbi Lando said, "Senior rabbis are making the effort to travel to Los Angeles now on behalf of the Torah world in Israel, for a fundraising campaign by the Olam HaTorah Fund".

Addressing the security situation and the threats facing Israel, Rabbi Lando asserted that the country's existence could not be explained in natural terms. He said, "We here in the Land of Israel live beyond the laws of nature. Many enemies surround us on all sides and threaten to destroy us, and God saves us from their hands-but this is solely through the merit of Torah study".

He added, "There is no natural explanation for the deliverance we experience every day, for the fact that our enemies do not overrun the country. Everyone understands that such deliverance is possible only through the merit of Torah study".

Concluding his remarks, Rabbi Lando called on donors to give generously to support Torah institutions in Israel and blessed those participating in the fundraising campaign with success and prosperity.