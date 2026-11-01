United Torah Judaism continues to flirt with the idea of changing political alliances. Avraham Grinzaig, the media advisor for senior haredi spiritual leader Rabbi Dov Lando's household, refrained on Sunday from committing the haredi party to continuing to support Benjamin Netanyahu. He made clear that the decision on political collaboration will be made with the guidance of the rabbinical leadership.

"I don't want to address any particular report simply because there's nothing at the moment," Grinzaig said. "I could just say one thing: whatever the rabbis decide, when it's relevant, that's what will happen."

Grizaig emphasized that Rabbi Lando has not given a clear directive regarding joining any specific political bloc, and therefore it is inappropriate to view any scenario that the media has reported as a finalized decision. "We are not going to open a denial hotline; there is no reason for this," he stated, adding that "in the upcoming weeks, there will be a lot of fake reports, nonsense, briefings, and stories."

Meanwhile, senior United Torah Judaism officials have begun preparing for the consultations with the President. Degel Hatorah faction and UTJ party chairman Yaakov Asher met this evening in Bnei Brak with MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf and Meir Porush to coordinate the party's position ahead of its recommendation to the President this coming Wednesday.

As he entered the meeting, Porush mentioned the possibility of collaborating with Yashar: "Gadi Eisenkot won't call us."

The internal discussions come after reports that Rabbi Lando instructed Degel Hatorah MKs to begin talks with the anti-Netanyahu bloc. According to the report, the rabbi emphasized that UTJ is not committed to any particular political bloc and that its allegiance is to the "bloc of the Torah world."

According to reports, officials within United Torah Judaism recognize that Eisenkot will not be able to advance the military draft law in the form the party originally sought. Nevertheless, they are also considering the possibility of accepting a proposal with stricter requirements from their perspective, provided a solution can be reached that they find acceptable.