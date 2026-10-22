An unusual meeting was held Wednesday evening at the home of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando, attended by dozens of businessmen and prominent figures from the Lithuanian-haredi community.

The meeting followed appeals from representatives of working members of the Lithuanian-haredi community, who presented the senior rabbi with a series of complaints and frustrations regarding the party's representatives in the Knesset and local government.

According to the participants, their elected representatives have failed to adequately address the challenges facing families that are not part of the traditional full-time yeshiva framework.

During the gathering, Rabbi Lando read a letter he had prepared in advance, in which he expressed pain over the concerns raised by members of the community.

In the letter, published by Kikar HaShabbat, Rabbi Lando alleged that "there is no way to guarantee that one's children will be educated according to the path of the Torah other than by voting for United Torah Judaism."

The letter also warned against voting for newly established parties or abstaining from the elections, claiming that any departure from the traditional voting patterns would be "a very great loss" for future generations.

Alongside his unequivocal call to vote for United Torah Judaism, Rabbi Lando sought to address the participants' frustrations, promising to personally approach the party's leadership and Knesset members to demand improvements in how they address the educational and communal needs of working haredi families, including the establishment of dedicated Torah-based educational institutions.

The issue is mostly relevant within the Lithuanian-haredi community, as employment rates are relatively high among hasidic communities.