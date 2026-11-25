Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman addressed progress in coalition negotiations in a Wednesday morning interview with Kan Reshet Bet, making clear that he would not agree to a minority government dependent on votes from the Arab parties.

"Talks with Yashar! have been concluded," Liberman explained. "There are agreements that only need to be turned into a formal document. There will be no minority government; there will be a government with a Jewish majority. The United Torah Judaism MKs have received the green light from their rabbis, and things are progressing very well."

At the same time, Liberman criticized the handling of negotiations with Likud, arguing that merely meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lends him legitimacy. In his opinion, Netanyahu must be held accountable for the October 7 disaster, and Israel's diplomatic situation and cannot be part of the next government.

Asked about the Draft Law bill and his failure to honor promises made during the election campaign, he replied, "There is no draft-evasion bill. There is a conscription bill that meets the IDF's needs. It must pass muster with the IDF chief of staff and the Supreme Court; after that, there is no reason it should not pass muster with Rabbi [Dov] Lando."

On Tuesday night, Yashar! and Yisrael Beytenu announced that their chairmen, Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman, had met and agreed to sign a coalition agreement.

Shortly afterward, the Democrats party announced that it was suspending talks with Eisenkot's party, saying, "Against the backdrop of progress in talks to form a unity government with Netanyahu, agreements with Likud to establish a consensus committee on the judicial overhaul, and the simultaneous stalemate in negotiations to form a government of change, the Democrats party announces that it is suspending talks with Yashar."

Political figures assess that the move is a pressure tactic by Yair Golan, who feels that the next government is being formed without his playing a significant role in the process.