Broadcaster and former MK Aryeh Eldad sharply criticized MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on his 103FM program over the military conscription bill Liberman intends to advance.

Eldad accused Liberman of contradicting his public campaign against draft evasion with the framework he now seeks to promote.

Eldad began by saying that, as a former defense minister and finance minister, Liberman has the experience needed to exercise parliamentary oversight of the defense establishment, which Eldad argued has been lacking in recent years.

Despite that acknowledgment, Eldad sharply criticized remarks Liberman made in his opening address as chairman. He noted that Liberman announced the committee would begin discussing the new conscription bill and outlined three hurdles it would have to clear: the legal system, the IDF Chief of Staff, and Rabbi Lando.

Eldad focused particularly on Liberman's decision to revive a bill he drafted in 2018. He noted that Liberman had been among the fiercest critics of the draft legislation advanced by Boaz Bismuth, and that he and his partners had described it as a bill enabling draft evasion.

Eldad argued that criticism of the previous framework was justified, but that Liberman's proposal was even more problematic. He stressed that it was drafted before the latest war, which significantly increased the IDF's manpower needs.

He described the 2018 bill as enabling, "a thousand times more draft evasion", particularly given the shortage of combat soldiers and the military's operational needs following the war.

A central part of Eldad's criticism concerned Liberman's intention to seek Rabbi Lando's approval for the proposal. Eldad recalled that the rabbi recently said, "It would have been better if the Arabs ruled here and the state had not been established," and that Liberman himself had sharply attacked him over those remarks.

In that context, Eldad quoted Liberman's earlier response, "Anti-Zionists who say it would have been better if the State of Israel had not been established... They know how to take money from the state. Serve and defend it? No. Soon we will put an end to the rule of the draft evaders."

Eldad questioned how Liberman, having expressed such strong opposition to Rabbi Lando's positions, now sought to give him influence over the wording of the conscription bill. He argued that seeking the rabbi's approval could effectively give him veto power over the legislation.

He also warned that if the proposal allowed for the conscription of young haredi men who are not studying in yeshivas, it could undergo further changes granting even greater concessions to those who do not enlist, in order to secure the rabbi's agreement.

Eldad concluded by criticizing what he described as the gap between Liberman's statements on equal sharing of the burden of service and the measures he seeks to advance as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He said, "Will Arabs serve? Haredim? No rights without obligations? Liberman is all talk."