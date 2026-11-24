Defense Minister Israel Katz disclosed at a special press briefing that Iran has begun developing and producing chemical weapons to gain a game-changing capability against Israel in the region and internationally following the blows it sustained during the war.

"Iran is in the process of developing and producing chemical weapons. We know, the US knows, and the State of Israel will not allow them to acquire such a capability", the defense minister said.

According to Katz, the process began after the damage Iran sustained during the war and its leaders' realization that they needed a capability to counterbalance Israel's power. He said, "They came out of the tunnels, saw what had happened to them, and began the process".

Katz assessed that the likelihood of Iran using chemical weapons was high and made clear that, alongside the nuclear threat and terrorist threats, this now posed a grave danger. He stressed, "The chemical threat is a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. If they attack us with chemical weapons, that will be a failure. My responsibility is to prevent that; that is the only consideration. Nothing will stand in the way of that".

The defense minister explained that information about the chemical threat had been kept secret for a long time. However, after the issue surfaced in the international media, he decided to discuss it publicly.

He said Iran was also working to extend the range of its missiles in a way that would threaten European countries. At the same time, the Iranian regime was working to target US President Donald Trump, senior American officials and senior Israeli officials. Katz said, "There is a danger to the president and his family. An order has been issued there to eliminate them".

Against the backdrop of the developing threat in Iran, the defense minister sharply criticized remarks by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Avigdor Liberman, who said that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an independent strike on Iran, it would be a "manifestly illegal order".

Katz said, "I will use strong words. This is incitement to mutiny, incitement, baseless statements. It is a disgrace and a shame, and it undermines cohesion".

The defense minister stressed that his considerations regarding action in Iran would be based solely on security concerns and that there was full agreement on the matter with the IDF's senior leadership.

He said, "If action is needed, I am not interested in the opposition or the coalition. The chief of staff is with me; everyone is aligned on this issue".

Katz also addressed reports about plans for a strike on Iran before Israel's elections and rejected claims of differences between the political leadership and the IDF on the issue.

He said, "There are no differences with the IDF. We did not instruct the IDF to attack before the elections. It was Trump who was planning it, and the prime minister made clear to him that it would not be good for this to happen before the elections. Throughout this recent period, the IDF has not received an order to attack. Trump initiated it, and Trump canceled it".

According to the defense minister, both the IDF and US Central Command are prepared for a strike on Iran. He clarified, "The person who will decide whether this happens is President Trump".

Katz described a video call the prime minister held with senior US administration officials, during which representatives of Israel's defense establishment presented the full range of considerations that, in their view, justified a strike on Iran. The defense minister expressed his view that only Netanyahu knows how to manage relations with the Americans in a way that enables the security cooperation developed in recent years.

Regarding the objectives of further action in Iran, Katz defined weakening the regime as a "necessary objective" and its overthrow as an "ultimate goal". He explained, "A strike on Iran will weaken the regime and could advance its overthrow".

Asked whether Israel might launch an independent strike without American participation, Katz made clear that the IDF could act alone, but that joint action was preferable. He said, "Everything is coordinated, there is dialogue with the president, and the goal is to work together. The IDF has the ability to strike alone. In these circumstances, when there is a partnership with the Americans, the overarching goal is to act together".

Amid criticism in the United States, the defense minister stressed, "We did not drag the US into war, and we are not dragging it into war".

Hezbollah does not want to join the war

During the briefing, the defense minister disclosed that Hezbollah had decided not to join another war between Israel and Iran if one broke out. He said the organization had even sent messages to the Iranian regime urging it to avoid another confrontation.

At the same time, Katz made clear that the IDF was preparing for the possibility of a ground maneuver in Lebanon if Hezbollah attacked Israel. He said, "They know we mean it".

The defense minister addressed the chief of staff's plan to reduce IDF troop levels and said he had approved it, stressing that the move would not change the policy of maintaining a presence in the security zones. He said, "This does not change our deployment by a single meter on the various fronts - Syria, Lebanon and Gaza. There is no message here of withdrawal from the security zones".

Katz also made maintaining a presence in the security zones a condition for forming a future unity government. He said, "A condition for a unity government is adopting the policy of retaining the security zones, as secured through IDF soldiers and political decisions. That is the main lesson of October 7 - that we must be there".

Asked whether he believed the formation of a government of change would lead to withdrawal from the security zones, he replied, "I fear so".

Amid the reports and threats, the minister made clear that although a narrow government with the support of a majority of the public could act, "under the circumstances that have emerged, a unity government would be preferable and would contribute more effectively to implementing the security plans".

More than 90% of Gaza's tunnels neutralized

The defense minister also provided an update on the deployment of systems to counter the threat of fiber-optic-guided drones along the northern border. He noted that the systems were also being deployed in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding operations in Gaza, Katz said Israel was conducting proactive operations daily, including strikes and the elimination of terrorists. He said the current assessment was that more than 90% of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip had been neutralized.

The defense minister was asked whether the United States was pressuring Israel to advance Gaza's reconstruction before Hamas was disarmed and the territory demilitarized. He made clear in his response that the Americans, too, had accepted the principle on which Israel insists, "There will be no withdrawal or reconstruction until Hamas is disarmed and the Gaza Strip is demilitarized".

Katz warns Palestinian Authority: "There will be war"

Regarding Judea and Samaria, the defense minister presented Operation "Roar of Judah" in Hebron, conducted in response to the shooting attack at Yehuda Junction, as a model for IDF action following similar incidents in the future.

Katz said he viewed the operation as an operational tool enabling the IDF to act freely against terrorist infrastructure and establish deterrence. He said, "There was deliberation over what to do, and I insisted that this be the action taken. The Shin Bet report proves that this is an operation that creates deterrence".

Regarding the Palestinian Authority's future, the defense minister made clear that Israel was not interested in dismantling it, but that it must fulfill its commitments. He said, "We are not dismantling the PA, but we need to compel them to comply with what was set out in the original agreement".

However, Katz warned that if the Palestinian security forces turned their weapons against Israel, or if an assessment emerged that such a move was imminent, Israel's response would be extensive.

Katz said, "In the event of a 'turning of guns,' or an assessment that this is going to happen, there will be war, not a small operation", adding that a war plan existed under which the Palestinian Authority would be designated an enemy. He said, "We do not want to reach that point, but if necessary, everything will be deployed against them".

The defense minister addressed rounds of appointments in the IDF and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the military's senior leadership, as well as changes in the military legal system. He said, "I am proud of the IDF's senior leadership. The IDF is offensive-minded and determined. The legal system has been cleaned up; it works for the soldiers, not against them".

On the future of US military aid, Katz assessed that changes to the aid framework would not impair Israel's ability to purchase weapons, develop new capabilities and advance the IDF's force buildup. However, he said security relations with the United States might in the future rely more on cooperation and less on the current grant-based model.