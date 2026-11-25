The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Tuesday, urging American citizens in Israel and throughout the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region.

The warning is similar to other warnings issued by US embassies in other countries in the region.

The embassy noted that Iran has already carried out attacks against American assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the Houthis have launched attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions.

The embassy warned that the situation could escalate rapidly, potentially leading to flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

American citizens traveling to or from the Middle East were advised to closely monitor airline and airport operations and prepare alternative travel arrangements in advance.

The alert also warned that Iran, the Houthis and other Iranian-backed groups could target American interests worldwide, including businesses, institutions and other locations associated with the United States and its citizens.

Americans in Israel were urged to familiarize themselves with the locations of nearby shelters and protected spaces, maintain supplies of food, water, medications and other essential items, and download the IDF Home Front Command application to receive real-time warnings in case of possible rocket, missile and drone attacks.

American citizens were encouraged to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate communication with embassy officials during emergencies.

On Sunday, sources affiliated with the Iranian axis claimed that an interceptor missile fell in one of Bahrain’s residential neighborhoods.

The report was not confirmed by an official Bahraini source, but Bahraini television reported interceptions in the country.

Later, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said a fire broke out at a civilian industrial facility following an Iranian attack on Saturday evening.

The reports closely followed two separate incidents in which sirens sounded in Bahrain on Saturday night, prompting the local government to urge civilians to take shelter.

Bahrain has faced a series of Iranian aerial attacks in recent days. Last week, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed incoming threats before they reached their targets, adding that its forces remained on maximum alert. Israel National News