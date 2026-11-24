Energy Minister Eli Cohen addressed on Tuesday the possibility of Israel striking Iran without US participation, stressing that Israel had previously carried out military operations in the Middle East despite US requests to refrain from doing so.

He said, "There were instances when the prime minister left a cabinet meeting and was asked not to carry out a particular operation after an attack on Israel from Iran and Lebanon, and we said firmly: 'Any violation of the State of Israel's sovereignty will be met with a response,' and we attacked."

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Cohen made clear that Israel had insisted on its right to respond to attacks against it, even when the Americans took a different position.

The minister's remarks came amid reports that Israel could act alone against Iran if US President Donald Trump decides not to join a strike.

The energy minister linked the decisions made in those instances to Israel's current security situation, arguing that the operations had helped bolster its deterrence against Iran. He said, "As evidence, we see that over the past months and weeks, Iran has been taking action against most countries in the region while refraining from taking action against the State of Israel."