Iran must maintain its readiness for military confrontation with the United States despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Wednesday, warning that any agreement with Washington would not necessarily prevent renewed American attacks.

In a televised address, Ghalibaf said Tehran's primary objective was to ensure that the United States could not launch another military offensive against Iran. However, he argued that diplomatic commitments alone would not provide sufficient protection.

“They break their promises," Ghalibaf said, referring to the Americans.

He called on Iran to prepare for confrontation “against a bullying enemy," declaring that “we must truly fight courageously on the battlefield."

“That is when we will have achieved sustainable deterrence," he continued. “America must be punished. America must change its behavior. It must understand that it has to come to terms with the Iranian people."

His remarks come as Iran considers its next diplomatic steps toward Washington while maintaining military pressure in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning followed comments Tuesday night by US President Donald Trump, who threatened additional American action against Iran during a midterm election campaign rally in Alaska.

"Oh, wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. Wait till you see," Trump told supporters.

The president suggested that Washington's patience with Tehran was running out and reiterated his determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"They're just waiting. They're waiting. Wait till you see what we do to Iran, because we've sort of had it. You know, we've had it," Trump said.

He added, "But, you know, it doesn't matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they won't. That's buried under thousands of tons of rock."

A day earlier, Trump said the November congressional midterm elections would not affect his decisions regarding Iran, while predicting that the conflict would soon conclude.

“As soon as the war ends with Iran, which will be very soon, oil will drop like a rock. And it's going to end very soon," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Monday that Tehran was finalizing a response to the United States and would communicate its position through mediators once consultations were completed.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Araby TV, Gharibabadi accused Washington of violating its obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and demanded steps to address what Iran considers American noncompliance.

“Under circumstances in which Tehran believes the United States has not fully complied with its commitments, Iran cannot be expected to show greater flexibility," he said.

Gharibabadi also emphasized that Iran was no less prepared for military conflict than for diplomatic negotiations.

The comments followed a statement Sunday by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who said Washington had failed to adequately address Tehran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei insisted that Iran would not restore American access to the strategic waterway or resume negotiations until its demands were met.

"We presented seven conditions to the Americans and clearly stated that the Strait of Hormuz would not be opened to them, and no negotiations would take place, until these conditions are met."

He said Tehran was waiting for Washington to clarify its position rather than preparing another response, declaring that Iran was "no longer in the process of responding to the Americans".

"In their response, they have accepted some of our conditions, while others remain unclear," Rezaei added.