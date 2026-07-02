Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the Iranian delegation for negotiations, on Wednesday rejected the notion that UN inspectors would be permitted to enter Iran’s nuclear sites that were bombed by the US and Israel.

"Claims regarding inspector access to bombed sites are false," Ghalibaf said, as quoted by Iranian media.

"We ourselves passed a law in parliament, the Supreme National Security Council passed it too; we made it law that under no circumstances do we allow access to sites that have been bombarded and damaged," he added.

US President Donald Trump recently stated that Iran will allow nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of the agreement with the US.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff made similar comments during a previous congressional briefing.

To date, Tehran has withheld information from the IAEA regarding the present location or condition of that material, while concurrently blocking inspectors from conducting assessments at the bombed facilities.

An agreement announced last September between Iran and the IAEA, intended to resume inspections and uranium accounting, has since been declared void by Tehran after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the return of UN sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi recently assessed that the bulk of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile is probably still located at the Isfahan nuclear complex which was struck last June.

The IAEA chief said at the time that the IAEA also seeks access to Iran’s nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow, where additional nuclear material is present.