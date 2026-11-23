New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday expressed support for proposed sanctions targeting Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria and called for a fundamental change in American policy toward Israel, accusing successive US administrations of financing what he described as a "genocide of Palestinians".

Mamdani made the remarks during a press conference announcing a price cap on Citi Bike rides, responding to a reporter who asked about comments made over the weekend by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become Speaker of the House in January.

Asked what he wanted Democrats to pursue regarding Israel and the Palestinian Arabs following their victory in the midterm elections, Mamdani called for "a sense of moral clarity and a validation of the importance of international law."

"I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians' lives and their livelihoods," he said.

Mamdani argued that sanctions alone would be insufficient and called for a broader reassessment of American support for Israel.

"I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations," he charged.

"And now is the time to chart a different course."

His remarks followed an interview Jeffries gave to The New York Times, published Saturday, in which the incoming House Speaker outlined plans to reshape American policy toward Israel.

Jeffries identified the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act, legislation addressing alleged violence by Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, as a priority for the new Democratic-controlled Congress.

"What I have made clear is that within the first 100 days, I think the most decisive step that we can take relative to the situation in the West Bank is to move the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also reiterated his support for establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel, describing a two-state solution as the foundation for lasting peace.

However, he declined to endorse two other proposals backed by dozens of House Democrats: the Block the Bombs bill, which has 82 co-sponsors, and the Stop the Settlements bill, which has 76.

Asked about restricting American weapons sales to Israel, Jeffries said the Democratic caucus would need to discuss the issue, while maintaining that the existing framework for US-Israel relations was unsustainable.

"What I've made clear is that that's a conversation that we are going to have, but that the current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change," he said.

Despite calling for dramatic changes in American policy toward Israel, Jeffries has stopped short of demanding an end to US military assistance. In July, he opposed legislation seeking to halt American aid to Israel.

Mamdani, by contrast, has repeatedly called for changes to American military support for Israel and accused the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza.

In a June interview with ABC, he questioned Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and criticized American spending on military operations in the Middle East.

More recently, Mamdani defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a statement marking the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook summit last week, Mamdani rejected criticism of his decision to raise allegations against Israel on the anniversary of the massacre, arguing that the date was also an appropriate occasion to discuss the war in Gaza.

His remarks prompted a sharp condemnation from Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, who accused the mayor of hostility toward Jews and of misrepresenting Israel's actions.

Mamdani's latest comments signal his support for Jeffries' proposed sanctions legislation, while making clear that he wants congressional Democrats to pursue broader measures affecting American financial and military support for Israel.