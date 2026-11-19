Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, sharply condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday after the mayor defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a statement marking the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Reacting to Mamdani's remarks at The New York Times DealBook summit, Akunis wrote on X: "He lacks a human heart. He feels no pity for babies burned alive or for women who were raped and slaughtered by Hamas."

"He lies as naturally as he breathes, and he hates Jews simply for being Jews. A very dangerous man," Akunis added.

The condemnation followed Mamdani's appearance at the DealBook summit on Wednesday, during which New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned the mayor about his controversial October 7 anniversary statement.

In that statement, Mamdani mourned the Israelis murdered and kidnapped by Hamas while also accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Sorkin asked whether the anniversary of the massacre should have been reserved for remembering the victims of Hamas, with criticism of Israel's military campaign left for another day.

Mamdani rejected the suggestion, arguing that October 7 had repeatedly been cited in defense of Israel's subsequent military operations.

"When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it's asked about, will be the relationship to October 7th," Mamdani said.

He continued: "My point being, this is a day that is not only a horrific war crime, it is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it."

The mayor acknowledged that others disagreed with his approach but insisted that his political beliefs required him to address the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians alike.

"I have a politics of universality," Mamdani said. "Whenever I'm asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone."

Akunis has repeatedly criticized Mamdani over his statements and policies concerning Israel.

On the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the Israeli diplomat invited Mamdani to view footage documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during the attack.

Akunis also condemned the mayor's original anniversary statement, saying that anyone with a human heart should be ashamed of his response to the massacre.

Mamdani has faced continued criticism over his positions on Israel, including his refusal during his mayoral campaign to condemn the slogan "globalize the intifada" and his decision to revoke several Israel-related executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams, shortly after taking office.