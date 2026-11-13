House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday called for sweeping changes to American policy toward Israel and the Middle East, including a reassessment of the framework governing US military assistance to the Jewish state.

His remarks come as Democrats prepare to assume control of both chambers of Congress on January 3 following their decisive victories in last week's midterm elections. Jeffries, a New York Democrat, is expected to become the next Speaker of the House .

The election results have raised questions about whether the incoming Democratic majorities will seek to restrict American support for Israel, particularly in the areas of military assistance and security cooperation.

During a press briefing in Washington, Jeffries was asked about an initiative by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and 11 other senators to remove provisions from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would expand defense and intelligence cooperation between the United States and Israel.

Although Jeffries did not explicitly support the senators' proposal, he argued that significant changes to American policy in the region were necessary.

“I haven’t had a conversation with Senator Van Hollen, but what I have said is that things have to dramatically change over in the Middle East," Jeffries said.

“We need dramatic change in the West Bank, which is why I strongly support the West Bank Violence Protection Act. We need dramatic change in Gaza, and we need dramatic change with respect to the Memorandum of Understanding as it winds down, all of which I’ve previously said publicly," he added.

Jeffries also reiterated his support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, presenting a two-state solution as a central component of his vision for the region.

"The ⁠status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change. And that looks ​like, as far as I'm concerned, making sure you have a safe and ​secure Israel, living side by side as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians," stated Jeffries.

One of the central issues facing the incoming Congress will be the future of the US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding , which provides Israel with $38 billion in American military assistance over a ten-year period and is scheduled to expire in 2028.

Jeffries has previously advocated reconsidering the structure of future US security assistance to Israel, although he has not called for terminating the existing aid arrangement.

His comments Thursday likewise stopped short of endorsing the removal of the disputed NDAA provisions or an outright reduction in military assistance.

In July, Jeffries opposed a legislative initiative that sought to halt American assistance to Israel.

With Democrats taking control of the House and Senate, party leaders will gain considerable influence over the drafting of legislation and the bills brought to a vote.

However, President Donald Trump will retain the authority to veto legislation approved by Congress. Overriding a presidential veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers, limiting Democrats' ability to enact measures opposed by the administration.