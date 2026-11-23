Iran has begun implementing rolling electricity outages nationwide as its energy crisis worsens following damage to critical infrastructure during the Middle East war, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

President Masoud Pezeshkian sought to encourage electricity conservation by inviting state media to film him working in his office with the lights and heating turned off.

In footage released Sunday, Pezeshkian emphasized the need for both government officials and ordinary citizens to reduce electricity consumption.

“People, and we in government, must do something so the [electricity] production cycle doesn’t stop," he told a reporter.

“There is enough light," the president said, pointing to a desk lamp. “You don’t need to turn all of this on to get your work done."

Pezeshkian added that if conditions “get really bad," he would relocate his staff to a smaller workspace to further reduce energy use.

Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran's national electricity company, announced the restrictions on Saturday, citing difficulties securing sufficient fuel for electricity generation.

“Given the country’s fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions from Sunday," Allahdad told state television.

Depending on the region, residents could experience outages lasting approximately two hours every other day or as much as two hours daily.

Iran has previously introduced scheduled blackouts because of fuel shortages at power stations. Despite possessing substantial oil and natural gas reserves, the country has struggled for years to generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand.

Its aging electrical infrastructure has been further weakened by insufficient investment, partly attributed to longstanding Western sanctions. Recurring shortages have disrupted public services and forced government offices to close during periods of extreme weather.

The latest restrictions come amid continued American economic pressure on Tehran.

In August, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced “Operation Economic Outcast," an initiative intended to isolate Iran financially and restrict revenue flowing to the Iranian regime.

The electricity crisis also coincides with renewed warnings from Washington about possible military action.

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he was leaning toward resuming major operations against Iran after the beginning of 2027 unless negotiations produce an agreement.

Speaking to correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump confirmed that indirect discussions were continuing but criticized Tehran's approach to the negotiations.

He described Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Trump also warned that Iranian vessels attempting to break the American naval blockade would be attacked.

According to Yingst, Trump expressed hope that Iranian ships would challenge the blockade, predicting they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

The President indicated that US forces would fire on vessels attempting to breach the restrictions.