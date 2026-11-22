Two Iranian twin sisters arrested during anti-government demonstrations are facing severe prison sentences, including the death penalty, amid allegations of torture, sexual abuse, and denial of medical treatment while in custody.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, both 21, were detained following protests in the Iranian city of Isfahan in January.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that Taraneh was sentenced to death and an additional 11 years in prison, while Romina received a 36-year prison sentence. The verdicts were issued as part of a case involving 16 defendants accused of participating in anti-regime activities.

Their cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, who lives in the United States, told Fox News Digital that the sisters had been tortured and sexually assaulted during interrogations.

He alleged that when the sisters attempted to file a complaint against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), they discovered that the judge assigned to examine their allegations was the same official they accused of abusing them.

"As soon as they walk in, they see the exact person who tortured them and sexually assaulted them is the judge," Nourmohammadi said.

According to the cousin, the complaint was dismissed. Fox News Digital emphasized that it had not independently verified the allegations or examined the relevant court documents.

The family's efforts to challenge the sentences have also encountered difficulties. One of the sisters' attorneys was reportedly arrested, while another withdrew from the case. A new lawyer has since been appointed to pursue an appeal.

Nourmohammadi expressed particular concern about their deteriorating health, citing information from another prisoner who allegedly witnessed the sisters vomiting blood. He also claimed that Taraneh had previously been unable to walk following abuse in custody and that both women were being denied adequate medical care.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown on opposition activists in Iran.

According to a November 16 report by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, at least 121 protest-related death sentence cases have been documented following January's demonstrations. The cases included six women and at least five individuals who were minors at the time of their alleged offenses. Some sentences have since been overturned or referred for retrial.

The organization also reported that 41 protesters had been executed since March 18, including 39 associated with January's demonstrations and two linked to the earlier Woman, Life, Freedom movement.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the organization's director, criticized the international community for failing to exert sufficient pressure on Tehran to halt the executions.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly's Third Committee adopted a resolution condemning Iran's human rights record, with 76 countries voting in favor, 27 opposing, and 64 abstaining.

The United States abstained, arguing that the resolution failed to adequately address the Iranian regime's abuses.

"Let no one mistake our abstention for any softening toward Tehran," US Ambassador Dan Negrea declared, accusing the Iranian authorities of widespread repression, torture, and executions.

Iran's mission to the United Nations rejected the resolution, accusing its supporters of politicizing human rights issues.

Nourmohammadi said he has appealed to American lawmakers for assistance but has yet to receive a response. He believes the Iranian authorities are using executions to discourage further anti-government demonstrations.