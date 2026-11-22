Iran is replenishing its ballistic missile stockpile today. It continues its nuclear program and continues to declare that it wants to destroy Israel.

We must take it seriously and not return to the complacency that preceded Simchat Torah. We experienced the hundreds of ballistic missiles it aimed at hospitals and population centers, and we saw that they seriously intend to destroy, kill and wipe us off the face of the earth.

If we do not fight them now, they will continue their actions and endanger the entire state of the Jewish people. This is precisely what Mordechai told Esther: We must not remain silent while Israel’s enemies plot against us and advance their plans. We do not rely on miracles.

The State of Israel needs a determined government capable of attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile factories and confronting Israel’s enemies in Yemen or anywhere else in the world. Under no circumstances will that happen with Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister of a government dependent on the support of those who support and encourage terrorism.

From the story of Kamtza and Bar Kamtza, we learned that some people’s baseless hatred outweighs their concern for the lives of the Jewish people. These people have demonstrated this by deliberately inflicting serious harm on the IDF and by comparing Netanyahu, before the entire world, to Hitler, Khamenei and Erdogan, and portraying him as a greater danger than Iran. We all saw the consequences of their actions on October 7.

Those same people are now pushing the entire “change bloc" to form a government dependent on supporters of terrorism. They are spending tens of millions of shekels on huge advertisements across the country, making their case throughout the media and publishing newspaper articles. They are exposing the State of Israel to an existential threat in the name of that same baseless hatred.

Part of the process of normalizing a government with supporters of terrorism is Matan Kahana’s appointment as Knesset speaker. That appointment was made while rewarding the enemies of Israel who supported him by appointing two supporters of terrorism as deputy Knesset speakers.

It was against this backdrop that the cover of this Shabbat’s edition of “Olam Katan" appeared, targeting Matan Kahana. I read the condemnations written in response. I assume those condemning it believe this is the story of Kamtza and Bar Kamtza, and that we must protest a person’s humiliation so that Jerusalem will not be destroyed.

It is important to study the story of Kamtza and Bar Kamtza carefully. It is essential that we not act like Zechariah ben Avkulas, who ignored the existential threat to the nation because of other concerns. Of him it was said, “The humility of Zechariah ben Avkulas destroyed our House, burned our Sanctuary and exiled us among the nations". We must not be humble as he was and arrive at the same outcome, God forbid.

If, at this moment, we are preoccupied with protesting affronts to the dignity of Matan Kahana, who is endangering the State of Israel while breaking an explicit promise to his voters, if we are occupied with his dignity rather than addressing the existential threat to the State of Israel, we are acting exactly like Zechariah ben Avkulas.

We must not repeat this mistake. When the nation faces an existential threat, we must act with every means available and with full force to stop the existential threat to the State of Israel, rather than concern ourselves with the tone or a particular headline in the press.