Jordanian media published footage of former MP Khalil Atiyeh hosting MK Ahmad Tibi and praising his work.

Atiyeh, known for his hostile views toward Israel, has burned the Israeli flag on several occasions.

Atiyeh has a history of public hostility toward Israel. In December 2023, he burned an Israeli flag during an Arab League session in Cairo, as other attendees applauded.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News also documented him stepping on and burning an Israeli flag in December 2008.

In June 2023, Atiyeh called on the Arab Parliament to honor the Egyptian terrorist who murdered three IDF soldiers along the Sinai border, describing him as a "mighty martyr." Members stood and recited a Quranic passage in the attacker’s memory.