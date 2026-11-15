Six suspects crossed the border from Jordan into Israel overnight Sunday using rubber boats on the Dead Sea and were arrested by IDF troops after reaching the shore near the community of Ovnat.

During operations in the area, troops spotted the six suspects getting out of a rubber boat on the Dead Sea shore and beginning to walk westward into Israeli territory.

Following the sighting, IDF troops searched the area, locating and arresting all six suspects.

According to an initial assessment, the incident was not a security-related infiltration attempt but involved migrant workers seeking to enter Israel illegally across the Jordanian border.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.