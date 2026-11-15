An Israeli citizen who crossed the border into Jordan on a stand-up paddleboard and was arrested by Jordanian security forces was released Sunday evening and returned to Israel.

The Jordanian Navy apprehended the citizen in the Gulf of Eilat after crossing the maritime border between the two countries. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the details of the incident earlier Sunday, following a statement issued by the Jordanian navy.

A statement issued in the afternoon said, "Yesterday, a report was received about an Israeli citizen who crossed by sea from Israeli territory into Jordanian territorial waters. Jordanian security forces detained the citizen, and Israeli security forces have since been working through the relevant channels to secure his safe return".

Following the incident, Israeli defense authorities warned the public against crossing the border into Jordan except through official border crossings.

The statement said, "The IDF stresses that crossing the border into Jordan outside an official border crossing is prohibited, dangerous for Israelis and a violation of the law".