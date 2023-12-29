Jordanian MP Khalil Attiya on Thursday burned an Israeli flag at the Arab League session which convened in Cairo.

Footage posted to social media showed Attiya burning the flag as other attendees clapped.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have a peace deal with Israel. However, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

In 2017, the Jordanian parliament approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement. The authority to cancel the peace agreement, however, remains in the hands of the king.

Attiya is no stranger to controversies surrounding Israel. In 2014, he offered a prayer and minute's silence in honor of two terrorists who murdered five people in a synagogue in Jerusalem.

He later appeared on a television program where he repeatedly declared, “I hate the Jews”.