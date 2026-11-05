A Jordanian security officer was killed and a police officer was injured Thursday in a stabbing attack near the Sri Lankan Embassy in the capital, Amman.

The attacker was arrested following a confrontation with security forces, and Jordanian authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

According to a statement from Jordan's Public Security Directorate, the attack occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Al-Madina Al-Munawara Street in Amman. The attacker caught an on-duty security officer by surprise and stabbed him with a sharp object. The wounded officer was evacuated to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an official statement, authorities identified the victim as Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salayta, a member of the Jordanian security forces.

According to Jordan's Al-Mamlaka television channel, the attacker attempted to seize the security officer's weapon following the stabbing. A police officer who arrived at the scene with a patrol unit intervened and prevented the attacker from taking the weapon. During the clash, the officer sustained facial injuries, and security forces managed to overpower and arrest the attacker.

The injured officer was evacuated to a hospital, and is in stable condition. The attacker was also injured during the clash. Jordanian media reported that knives and other bladed weapons were found in the attacker's possession.

Following the incident, large numbers of security personnel were dispatched to the scene, and the area was closed to traffic while forces operated there.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate classified the attack as an act of terrorism. According to its statement, preliminary investigative findings indicate that the attacker intended to target members of the security forces and had planned the attack in advance.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani said the Prime Minister was closely monitoring the handling of the incident, and that attacking security personnel in the line of duty constitutes an attack on the dignity of the state.