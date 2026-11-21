United Torah Judaism is preparing to receive a revised military draft framework from Yashar! chairman MK Gadi Eisenkot in the coming days, sources involved in the political talks told Kikar Hashabbat.

The development follows the rejection by leading yeshiva heads Rabbi Dov Lando and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch of Eisenkot’s previous proposal, which would have exempted just 3% of each draft cohort from military service. The senior rabbis subsequently instructed the party’s representatives against negotiating on any framework that includes quotas or limits on the number of Torah students.

A senior Degel HaTorah official involved in talks with representatives of the anti-Netanyahu bloc told Kikar Hashabbat that the message had been conveyed and understood.

"Eisenkot’s team understood that his widely publicized framework would not gain the approval of the senior rabbis. We need to find a framework without quotas on the number of Torah students, and Eisenkot will submit a new framework to us in the coming days," the official said.

The development comes after United Torah Judaism sources said over the weekend that the prospect of forming a government with the change bloc had receded. According to those sources, apart from Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, the bloc’s other senior figures have yet to present a draft framework acceptable to the party's senior rabbis.

Liberman previously said he would agree to a framework based on the draft legislation he advanced in 2018. In a statement, he stressed that "Netanyahu can only be replaced from the right, not from the left," and firmly rejected forming a coalition dependent on the Arab parties.

"Despite the progress made last week, it has become clear in recent days that the gaps between Rabbi Lando’s demands and what we can agree to are wide. We have moved further away from cooperation with United Torah Judaism," senior figures in the bloc said.