Negotiations between Gadi Eisenkot's bloc and the haredi parties over a new military draft law, reportedly based on a proposal previously put forward by Avigdor Liberman, are facing a significant legal obstacle.

According to a report by Amit Segal on Channel 12 News on Thursday evening, attorney Miri Frenkel-Shor, the legal adviser to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has indicated in closed-door discussions that she does not see how a law based on Liberman's original 2018 proposal could receive legal approval.

According to the report, the 2018 proposal, which did not include individual sanctions, was more lenient toward the haredim than the legislation advanced by MK Boaz Bismuth. Frenkel-Shor had also raised objections to provisions in Bismuth's bill and demanded additional sanctions and penalties. Segal reported that it was doubtful whether even the amended legislation would have received her approval.

Frenkel-Shor reportedly believes that neither the legal circumstances nor the military's manpower needs have changed in a way that would justify adopting a more lenient proposal.

However, Segal emphasized that despite discussions on the issue in recent weeks, no finalized bill has yet been presented that would secure the agreement of the rabbis, the political establishment, and legal advisers.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman strongly rejected the report, denying that he had proposed any new conscription plan.

"The report published this evening by Amit Segal on Channel 12, claiming that the legal adviser to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee opposes the 'Liberman plan,' is completely false, for one simple reason: The 'Liberman plan' simply does not exist. There is no document, and I have not held any discussion on the subject with anyone, not even with myself," Liberman wrote.

According to Liberman, he has so far presented only two principles. The first is that any draft law must pass three tests: approval by the IDF Chief of Staff, the Supreme Court, and the rabbis. The second is his request to review and compile the comments made by Supreme Court justices during hearings on petitions challenging previous conscription proposals.

Following Liberman's response, Segal issued a clarification in which he stood by his reporting.

"That is, of course, somewhat disingenuous," Segal wrote, explaining that requiring the draft law to receive rabbinical approval and be based on the 2018 legislation, which did not include individual sanctions, effectively means advancing a more lenient proposal than Bismuth's.

"Once you say that the law must be approved by the rabbis and that it will be based on the 2018 law, which, as we recall, had no individual sanctions, you are already proposing something more lenient than Bismuth's law, which the committee's legal adviser also opposed," Segal argued.

He added that if the legislation were stricter than Bismuth's proposal, it would not receive the rabbis' approval.

"Therefore, and not only for this reason, the report is indeed accurate," Segal concluded.