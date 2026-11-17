Dan Illouz, who left Likud before the election and joined Avigdor Liberman's party, has sharply criticized the party leader in recent days over his change of position on the conscription bill and negotiatios with the haredi parties.

According to a report on Channel 13 News on Tuesday morning, Illouz said in private conversations, "I feel deceived and betrayed," adding that he intends to fight the conscription bill.

Illouz left Likud and joined Yisrael Beytenu this past August, pledging to promote legislation requiring service for all and to oppose joining a government with the haredi parties.