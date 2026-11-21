The Jerusalem Municipality is carrying out renovations and infrastructure upgrades on several major streets in the city's haredi neighborhoods, at an estimated total cost of tens of millions of shekels.

The work is underway on streets including Slonim, Yoel, Givat Shaul, Ezrat Torah, Hevrat Shas, Hevrat Tehillim and Ein Yaakov.

The project includes road repairs and resurfacing. On Yoel Street, it also includes extensive sidewalk renovations to improve walking conditions, safety and accessibility in an area used daily by residents, pedestrians and business owners.

Municipal officials said planning began after Deputy Mayor Yitzhak Meir Brim assumed responsibility for the city's urban maintenance department, following requests from residents and public representatives. The current projects follow upgrades completed in recent months on Meah Shearim, Ezrat Torah and Yehezkel streets, as part of a broader plan to address infrastructure gaps in older neighborhoods.

The deputy mayor's office said that alongside the work underway, preparations continue for the planning and implementation of upgrades on additional major streets, including Malchei Yisrael Street.

Commenting on the progress, Deputy Mayor Yitzhak Meir Brim said, "The street upgrade program is being implemented step by step, and the results are visible on the ground. Residents of the haredi neighborhoods deserve quality infrastructure, proper sidewalks and well-maintained roads, and we will continue to advance additional projects while listening to residents' needs and improving their quality of life."