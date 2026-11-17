Most people who think about buying in Israel start with the apartment. The smart ones start with the questions. What kind of community will I be joining? What are my rights as a buyer, and what will I owe in taxes? How do mortgages work when my income is in dollars, and my home is in shekels?

On Sunday, those questions get answered in one evening, along with a story that is changing Jerusalem. After 25 years, the city has a brand-new neighborhood: Givat HaMatos, 170 dunams (about 42 acres) built from scratch, with boutique buildings instead of towers, dozens of parks and a 3-minute walk to the light rail.

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LIVE צילום: ללא

But the real story is the community. After 17 years as Rabbi of Beth Jacob in Beverly Hills, Rabbi Kalman Topp and his wife, Jordana, are making Aliyah and founding Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael, which, according to the developers, more than 70 Anglo families have already joined. Now is your chance to meet them live.

What will happen during the live:

Rabbi Kalman Topp will present his vision for Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael and explain how Nefesh B’Nefesh walks hand in hand with families through the process of making Aliyah.

Dvir Dimri , developer and partner in the project, will present Givat HaMatos and the Aderet Yerushalayim project: the neighborhood, the apartments, who it is right for, and why finding apartments below NIS 40,000 per square meter is good news.

Adv. Dvoranit Schwartz will cover the legal side of buying in Israel and the tax implications for overseas buyers.

Yoni Hyman , mortgage expert, will explain financing in Israel, including when your income is in dollars.

Whether you dream of an apartment in Israel, as an investment or as your own home, or you are looking for a community that fits your style, this is the place to start.

When: Sunday, November 22, 8:00 PM Israel time (1:00 PM New York) | Zoom

Cost: Free