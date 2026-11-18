Jerusalem is changing fast: hundreds of new buildings, cranes on the skyline, towers rising. Yet among all these projects, only one new neighborhood is being built from scratch. Givat HaMatos is planned for families, with nine acres of parks, neighborhood retail, and the light rail three minutes away. It’s the kind of opportunity that comes along once in 25 years.

Givat HaMatos, located in southern Jerusalem, near Baka, Arnona, and Talpiot, is a 42-acre neighborhood that includes parks and a promenade, playgrounds, sports areas, synagogues, and public institutions. “It was planned for families who want quality of life and space," says Dvir Dimri, a Jerusalem developer and partner in the project. “Not high-rise towers, but a community."

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From a Real Estate Project to a Story About People

After 17 years as rabbi of Beth Jacob Congregation in Beverly Hills, Rabbi Kalman Topp and his wife, Jordana, are making Aliyah and founding the Ahavat Yisrael community in Givat HaMatos.

“There are people to draw inspiration from," says Rabbi Topp. “Forty-three years ago, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin made Aliyah to Efrat with many members of his New York congregation, and that small core grew into one of the largest English-speaking communities in Israel.

I believe and hope that Givat HaMatos will be the next home for English speakers in Jerusalem." Nefesh B’Nefesh is accompanying families considering Aliyah or a second home

Givat HaMatos צילום: ללא

The Aderet Jerusalem project, by the Ram Aderet Group and Salit Real Estate, offers 342 apartments in three complexes: intimate boutique buildings of 7 to 9 stories, with high-end finishes, two minutes’ drive from Begin Boulevard. According to the developers, more than 70 English-speaking families have already joined. And while Baka, Arnona and Katamon have already crossed NIS 55,000 per square meter, Givat HaMatos, right next door, still starts at NIS 35,000.

Want details on the project and to meet the community taking shape right now?