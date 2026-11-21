Qusai al-Julani, a 10-year-old boy, was shot dead this morning (Saturday) in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom teams evacuated him in critical condition to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police believe the shooting was linked to a dispute between families and are investigating whether the boy was the intended target or was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

An eyewitness described the shooting, "I had just stepped outside. Someone called him over and told him, 'Come here, I want to tell you something'. The poor boy approached him, and he immediately shot him in the head, near his eyes, and in the stomach. I still can't forget his blood."

The Abraham Initiatives organization said the boy was shot on his way to school, with his schoolbag on his back and in front of other students. The organization condemned the murder and pointed to the wave of violence in Arab society, saying, "A bloody week in Arab society. Every morning we wake up to news of another murder, and this morning another red line was crossed with the murder of a 10-year-old boy."

The organization also addressed the harm to children exposed to severe violence. It said that just yesterday, two children witnessed a car explosion in Tira in which their mother was murdered, while this morning students witnessed the murder of a child their own age near their school.

The organization said, "Schools, which are supposed to be safe spaces for children, are becoming scenes of trauma and fear. Violence also takes a heavy toll on those who survive, leaving scars that will stay with an entire generation."