The pace of Iran's recovery is raising concerns within Israel's defense establishment, and the IDF is expanding its preparations to include scenarios involving the use of unconventional weapons.

According to a report on "Ulpan Shishi," IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed the possibility during a closed-door discussion on Thursday, making clear that the military is monitoring the development of threats from Iran.

According to the report, Zamir said during the discussion, "We are constantly monitoring the development of serious threats in Iran and preparing accordingly, including threats involving unconventional weapons of all kinds."

Despite these preparations, the defense establishment does not currently believe that Iran poses a concrete and immediate unconventional threat. However, the possibility is among the scenarios for which the IDF is preparing, alongside its monitoring of the Iranian regime's efforts to rebuild its military capabilities.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump noted that Iran is considering using such weapons. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "There are signs that Iran is considering using gas and biological weapons."

Meanwhile, Israeli assessments indicate that Iran is rebuilding its capabilities faster than initially expected. A defense official commenting on the situation said, "The Iranians are still far from a point that would require action within days, but we will not be able to wait many months either. They are recovering much faster than we expected."

According to the report, the IDF is also examining the possibility that future action against Iran will not be limited to a single operation. The assessment is that repeated action against the regime's capabilities may be necessary to disrupt its military rebuilding efforts and reduce the prospect of attacks against Israel.

The defense establishment is also examining the results of the IDF's operations during the latest round of fighting. According to the report, since that round, Iranian attacks have reached no farther than Jordan, even when Tehran seeks to send a message through military action. The IDF views this as an indication of the damage inflicted on Iran's capabilities.